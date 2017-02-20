Kroger’s Fey succeeded by Clontz

CINCINNATI — Jerry Clontz, who recently served as senior vice president of operations for Harris Teeter LLC, has been named president of Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic division. He succeeds Joe Fey, who retired earlier this month.

“Jerry is a proven leader who is passionate about this business and the success of his associates,” said Sukanya Madlinger, Kroger’s senior vice president of retail divisions. “Jerry has a strong track record of success as a leader at Harris Teeter, and we look forward to his contributions in our Mid-Atlantic division.”

Clontz joined Harris Teeter in 1971 as a bagger. He was named regional vice president in 1997 and was appointed to his most recent post as senior vice president of operations at Harris Teeter in 2007. (Harris Teeter was acquired by Kroger in 2013.)

Fey retired from Kroger after 44 years of service. He began his career as a meat clerk with the company in 1972. He was named Mid-Atlantic division president in 2014.

“Joe has accomplished much in his distinguished career spanning several supermarket divisions and Kroger’s corporate office,” said Fred Morganthall, Kroger’s executive vice president of retail operations.