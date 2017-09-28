Lidl changes leadership in U.S.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Lidl has changed the leadership of its U.S. division, in a move that suggests that the retailer’s debut in the market has not gone as planned.

According to a report in the German trade publication Lebensmittel Zeitung, Lidl has replaced Daniel Marasch as the head of U.S. operations. Michael Aranda, the former chief executive officer of Lidl Spain, will take charge of the Lidl’s operations in the United States.

Lidl made its U.S. debut in June, and the company has announced aggresive expansion plans. But sales so far have been weak, the Lebensmittel Zeitung report said.