Lidl expanding into Alabama

DECATUR, Ala. — Alabama is the next stop in the expansion drive for Lidl, the German discount grocer that made its U.S. debut in June with the opening of stores in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company’s Lidl US division plans to add a store in Decatur, Ala., which is located in the northern part of the state, about 30 miles southwest of Huntsville.

“Decatur will soon be home to Alabama’s First Lidl US grocery store,” Decatur mayor Tab Bowling noted Wednesday on Facebook, adding that Lidl’s approach “promotes a less complicated process that allows them to simply deliver low prices, high quality, and the best shopping experience for their customers.”

Lidl made its debut in Georgia on Thursday, when it opened a store in Augusta. (It also added a store in Manassas, Va., on the same day.) Earlier this month the retailer held grand openings for stores in Morehead City, N.C., Danville, Va., and Orangeburg and Greenwood, S.C.

More openings are planned for September 21 (Shelby, N.C., Henrico, Va., and Indian Land and North Augusta, S.C.) and September 28 (Gastonia, N.C., Rock Hill, S.C., and Suffolk, Va.)

Lidl has said it plans to have as many as 100 U.S. stores open by the middle of next year.