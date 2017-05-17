Lidl says first U.S. stores will open June 15

Company pledges unique experience for American shoppers

NEW YORK — Lidl announced that its first U.S. stores will open June 15, the first of 20 stores that the German discount grocer intends to open this summer in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

A year from now, the company expects to have about 100 stores up and down the East Coast.

Lidl officials declined to identify the locations of the stores opening on June 15. The company in recent months has been recruiting U.S. staff for its regional headquarters and distribution center in Virginia as well as for its stores.

Those stores will create a unique experience for American shoppers, according to Brendan Proctor, president and chief executive officer of Lidl’s U.S. operations. A typical Lidl store in the United States will encompass up to 36,000 square feet of shopping space, about 35% larger than the chain’s biggest stores in Europe, Proctor told The Washington Post. Lidl opted for a larger format because it thinks it needs to offer a wider array of merchandise to thrive in the U.S. market. Company officials have said that its U.S. stores will emphasize self-service, easy-to-navigate layouts, low overhead costs, fresh food, convenience and the lowest possible prices.

Lidl is expected to benefit from the trend among supermarket retailers to get smaller, more efficient and closer to the customer.

Lidl, which is part of the privately owned Schwarz Group, runs more than 10,000 stores in 27 countries in Europe.