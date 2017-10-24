Lolleez organic sore throat pops offer kids relief

WASHINGTON, Conn. — Lolleez has landed distribution with major retailers for its sore throat lollipops for children.

The company said Tuesday that the organic, throat-soothing pops are now available at CVS Pharmacy and Stop & Shop stores as well as on Amazon.com in time for cold and flu season. The product also is slated to roll out soon to Babies ‘R’ Us stores.

Lolleez are made of USDA Certified Organic ingredients, such as organic honey and natural fruit pectin. The pops also are non-GMO as well as gluten-, dairy- and nut-free.

What’s more, the company noted, Lolleez sport a safe shape for kids. The pops are flat and on a stick instead of a round ball, which is a potential choking hazard.

Safety was on the mind of Lolleez founder Melissa Evans when she came up with the idea for the throat-soothing lollipops. Last year, when Evans’ daughter had a sore throat, she was comfortable with the options available to give her some relief. Cough drops and lozenges posed a risk for choking and, for the most part, contained artificial colors, flavors and ingredients.

Flavor also plays a key part in Lolleez as a sore throat solution for children. After surveying hundreds of kids, Lolleez founders determined that traditional flavors like cherry and grape have a negative association tied to medicines. So Lolleez come in three kid-friendly flavors: watermelon, strawberry and orange mango.

“Few ailments cause overall unhappiness to both kids and parents like a sore throat. Whether it’s allergies, a cough or a cold, a sore throat is painful. Every time you swallow, it’s there and it hurts,” Evans commented. “There is nothing worse than watching your child suffer, so I’m really excited to be able to offer an organic and worry-free throat remedy that can help soothe both physical (child) and emotional (parent) pain, with the launch of Lolleez.”

Lolleez come in packs of 15 pops — available in each of the three flavors, as well as in a variety pack — at a suggested retail price of $6.99.