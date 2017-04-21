London Drugs COO Mahlman gets Retailer of Year honors

TORONTO — Clint Mahlman, executive vice president and chief operating officer of London Drugs, has been named the 2017 Distinguished Canadian Retailer of the Year as part of the Retail Council of Canada’s Excellence in Retail Awards.

The Retail Council of Canada said Thursday that Mahlman and London Drugs are recognized by their Canadian retail industry peers for their outstanding and ongoing business success, innovative and successful approach to customer care, commitment to the communities they serve, and outstanding leadership in promoting and supporting retail as a career.

“RCC is thrilled to recognize Clint Mahlman and London Drugs for their passion, their leadership and their ability to embrace change in today’s retail landscape,” Diane Brisebois, president and chief executive officer of the Retail Council of Canada, said in a statement.

The Distinguished Retailer of the Year Award will be presented to Mahlman at the Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala on May 30. Held at STORE 2017, Canada’s largest retail conference, the Gala will take place at the Toronto Congress Centre from 6:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET. STORE runs May 30 to 31.

Mahlman has held several senior positions since joining London Drugs in 1984 and became executive VP and COO in 2014. Under his leadership, the western Canada drug chain has continued to expand and innovate and step up its community activities, such as environmental stewardship, health education and the support for at-risk youth, the Retail Council of Canada said.

In addition, the council noted, Mahlman has been the catalyst behind London Drugs’ environmental efforts. He is widely recognized for the significant impact that the retailer’s “What’s the Green Deal?” recycling program and waste-management stewardship has had in the retail industry. Mahlman also continues to serve and support “retail as a career” programs through local and national academic programs and initiatives.

Overall, London Drugs operates 79 stores in more than 35 major markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

London Drugs joins a long line of merchants across Canada receiving the Excellence in Retail Award, including Leon’s, Harry Rosen, Canadian Tire, Groupe Dynamite, Indigo, Staples Canada, Costco Wholesale Canada and Aritzia.