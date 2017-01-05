Mac Naughton to head Family Dollar

Philbin promoted to enterprise president at Dollar Tree

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Former Walmart executive Duncan Mac Naughton is joining Dollar Tree Inc. as president and chief operating officer of the company’s Family Dollar chain. He will report to Gary Philbin, who has been promoted to a new role as enterprise president of Dollar Tree.

Mac Naughton has more than 30 years of leadership experience in the food, grocery, mass merchant and specialty retail industries. He most recently served as chief executive officer of Mills Fleet Farm. Before that he held numerous leadership roles at Walmart, serving as chief merchandising and marketing officer of the Walmart U.S. division from 2011 to 2014, as executive vice president of consumables, health and wellness and Walmart.com from 2010 to 2011, and chief merchandising officer of Wal-Mart Canada from 2009 to 2010. Before that, from 2006 to 2009, he was executive vice president of merchandising and marketing for Supervalu Inc., including serving as the head of the company’s health and wellness division.

“I look forward to working with Duncan as we continue to develop the Family Dollar banner to its highest level of productivity,” Dollar Tree chief executive officer Bob Sasser said in a statement. “Just as we have done at Dollar Tree, our goal is to serve the Family Dollar customer with terrific merchandise values in stores that offer a bright, fun and friendly shopping environment. Duncan brings a tremendous amount of experience, retail acumen and energy to our Family Dollar brand and to the entire Dollar Tree organization. With his extensive leadership experience in the discount retail industry, Duncan can immediately make important contributions to our organization. There are exciting opportunities ahead for the Family Dollar banner under Duncan’s leadership.”

Mac Naughton said he was honored to have the opportunity to lead the Family Dollar team.

“In partnership with Bob, Gary and the entire management team, I relish the opportunity to grow and improve the Family Dollar business,” he said. “Our focus will continue to be on meeting the everyday needs of our customers – through providing terrific values, affordable prices, and the right assortment in clean, convenient and shopper friendly stores.”

In his new role as enterprise president of Dollar Tree, meanwhile, Philbin’s responsibilities will include store operations, merchandising, marketing and real estate across all of the company’s banners including Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada. Philbin, who most recently servced as president and chief operating officer at Family Dollar, will continue to report to Sasser.

Philbin has spent more than 15 years at Dollar Tree, holding a variety of leadership posts. In his most recent post as president and chief operating officer of Family Dollar, he oversaw the development of strategic initiatives and the successful achievement of budgetary, synergy, and transition goals following Dollar Tree’s acquisition of Family Dollar in July 2015. From 2007 to 2015, prior to the acquisition of Family Dollar, he served as president and COO for the Dollar Tree banner.

“I am extremely pleased to have Gary assume this important role for our organization,” Sasser said. “Since joining Dollar Tree in 2001 as senior vice President of Stores and later as President and Chief Operating Officer, Gary has played an integral role in our growth, success and sector-leading profitability. With his experience at Dollar Tree, Dollar Tree Canada and most recently his outstanding leadership as president of Family Dollar, Gary is uniquely positioned to contribute to our continued success in his new role as enterprise president.”