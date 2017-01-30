Mac Naughton named Family Dollar president

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Dollar Tree this month announced the appointment of former Walmart executive Duncan Mac Naughton as president and chief operating officer of the company’s Family Dollar chain.

He will report to Gary Philbin, who has been promoted to a new role as enterprise president of Dollar Tree.

Mac Naughton has more than 30 years of leadership experience in the food, grocery, mass merchant and specialty retail industries. He most recently served as chief executive officer of Mills Fleet Farm Inc., a general merchandise retailer with 35 locations in four Midwestern states.

Previously, he held leadership roles at Walmart, including chief merchandising and marketing officer of the Walmart U.S. division from 2011 to 2014. From 2010 to 2011 he served as executive vice president of consumables, health and wellness and Walmart.com. Mac Naughton was chief merchandising officer of Walmart Canada from 2009 to 2010. He came to Walmart from Supervalu Inc., where from 2006 to 2009 he was executive vice president of merchandising and marketing and head of the company’s health and wellness ­division.

“I look forward to working with Duncan as we continue to develop the Family Dollar banner to its highest level of productivity,” Dollar Tree chief executive officer Bob Sasser said in a ­statement.

“Just as we have done at Dollar Tree, our goal is to serve the Family Dollar customer with terrific merchandise values in stores that offer a bright, fun and friendly shopping environment. Duncan brings a tremendous amount of experience, retail acumen and energy to our Family Dollar brand and to the entire Dollar Tree organization. With his extensive leadership experience in the discount retail industry, Duncan can immediately make important contributions to our organization. There are exciting opportunities ahead for the Family Dollar banner under Duncan’s leadership.”

Mac Naughton said he was honored to have the opportunity to lead the Family Dollar team. “In partnership with Bob, Gary and the entire management team, I relish the opportunity to grow and improve the Family Dollar business,” he said. “Our focus will continue to be on meeting the everyday needs of our customers — through providing terrific values, affordable prices and the right assortment in clean, convenient and shopper-friendly stores.”

Philbin’s new responsibilities include store operations, merchandising, marketing and real estate across all of the company’s banners, including Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada. He will continue to report to Sasser.

Philbin has spent more than 15 years at Dollar Tree, holding a variety of leadership roles. In his most recent post, as president and chief operating officer of Family Dollar, he oversaw the development of strategic initiatives and the successful achievement of budgetary, synergy and transition goals following Dollar Tree’s acquisition of Family Dollar in July 2015.

From 2007 to 2015 he served as president and COO for the Dollar Tree banner.

“I am extremely pleased to have Gary assume this important role for our organization,” Sasser said. “Since joining Dollar Tree in 2001 as senior vice president of stores and later as president and chief operating officer, Gary has played an integral role in our growth, success and sector-leading profitability.”