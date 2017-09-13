Mane Choice launches Heavenly Halo hair care collection

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Mane Choice is introducing its Heavenly Halo collection of hair care products specifically formulated to promote hydration. The six-product line will be available exclusively at Target.

According to Mane Choice founder Courtney Adeleye, the products are “physician-formulated with biotin, vitamins and essential nutrients. Plus, they’re highly beneficial for all hair types.”

She said the items are formulated with such hydrating and frizz-calming ingredients as yucca root, palmarosa oil and burdock root oil. The collection also includes Pre-Poo, Softening Milk and Serum Oil Mist.

The products range in price from $15 to $20.

“It’s important to me that my products are both unique and highly effective. I spend a great deal of time researching ingredients that would be relevant to what I need the products to deliver, and I only choose the best ingredients that are in alignment with that goal,” Adeleye said.