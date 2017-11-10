Many retailers score high on workplace equality index

NEW YORK — A number of the nation’s top retailers earned perfect scores on a rating of workplace equality as it relates to companies’ lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) employees.

Ahold USA Inc., BJ’s Wholesale Club, CVS Health, Delhaize America Inc., Dollar General Corp., Sears Holdings Corp., Target Corp. and Walgreens were among the companies that earned scores of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 16th Annual Scorecard on LGBTQ Workplace Equality.

The 2018 CEI report evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Ahold USA’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

“At Ahold USA, we strive to represent the many diverse communities we serve, and we are proud to support the LGBTQ community throughout the entire organization,” said Subarna Malakar, vice president, global diversity and inclusion. “It’s truly an honor to receive a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index and we know our associates are proud of this important accomplishment.”

CVS Health, which received a perfect score for the fourth consecutive year, also made the ranks of 609 major U.S. businesses which also earned top marks this year.

“As a pharmacy innovation company that serves 100 million Americans each year and employs over 245,000 colleagues, our continued success demands that we seek out, listen to and leverage everyone’s voices and ensure every individual feels valued, respected and appreciated,” said Lisa Bisaccia, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer for CVS Health and executive sponsor of the company’s LGBTQ resource group. “The diverse perspectives that our colleagues, customers and suppliers provide help our company continue to innovate and thrive.”

The full report is available here.