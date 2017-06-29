Market Track and InfoScout combine

CHICAGO — Market Track LLC has joined forces with InfoScout to link marketing activity to sales impact in the omnichannel world.

Market Track, a newly acquired portfolio company of Vista Equity Partners, serves more than 2,100 clients across all classes of trade and product categories, providing insight into how advertising, promotional and e-commerce activity is impacting consumer purchasing decisions, according to the company. The cash and stock purchase of InfoScout by Market Track enables the linking of omnichannel marketing and pricing activity to actual sales results, positioning the combined set of intelligence to “close the loop” for the most complex and top-of-mind challenges facing chief marketing officers today.

“Market Track is accelerating progress toward its vision of delivering best-in-class, unified competitive business intelligence. We have a well-established foundation of providing insight into the marketing mix elements that influence where, when and how consumers shop. Through partnering with InfoScout, we can link our rich business intelligence and insights with true sales impacts for virtually all categories purchased in-store and online,” said Dennis Moore, chief executive officer of Market Track.

InfoScout said that it maintains America’s largest, most representative shopper panel, monitoring consumer purchase activity across online and brick-and-mortar retail channels. The company said it collects real-time purchase data across every key consumer category, from consumer electronics to CPG, and enables on-demand access for its clients. Through its purchase-triggered surveys, InfoScout contends it has revolutionized how clients combine shopping behaviors with the attitudes that drive them — breaking ground on a new dimension of mission-critical consumer insights.

“The opportunities ahead are exciting for our team, and transformative for our industry,” said Jared Schrieber, cofounder and CEO of InfoScout. “Where InfoScout currently provides valuable insights into omnichannel shopping activity, integrations with Market Track will enhance those insights by tying consumer purchases back to the advertising, promotions and pricing that ultimately influence those consumer choices. To provide the full 360-degree view from points of influence through to actual purchases will be a big win for both legacy InfoScout and current Market Track clients.”

“We’ve leveraged Market Track’s solutions for insights into pricing and promotional activity in the market, and have been expanding our use of InfoScout insights into consumer purchase behaviors,” said John Showalter, vice president of shopper insights and category development at Red Bull North America. “We look forward to seeing the two combine to better close the loop from our various marketing activities to actual changes in consumer buying behavior.”

“The retail environment is constantly evolving — as brand marketing shifts from being market-centric to people-centric, so too will measurement,” said Brian Sheth, cofounder and president of Vista Equity Partners. “This expansion of the Market Track platform to offer new and enhanced data solutions capable of supporting the most strategic CMO initiatives in the omnichannel ecosystem is exactly the type of strategic growth we are looking for.”

Following closing, InfoScout said it will maintain its name, all of its employees and its headquarters in San Francisco, and Jared Schrieber will continue as its CEO. Schrieber and his cofounder, Jon Brelig, will become shareholders in the platform, and the two said they are aligned with Market Track management on shaping the future of competitive business intelligence.