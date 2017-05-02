Marsh Supermarkets sells Rx files to CVS

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health has bought the prescription files of Marsh Supermarkets’ 37 pharmacies in Indiana.

CVS said the Marsh pharmacy files will be transferred to nearby CVS Pharmacy locations between May 3 and 5. Financial terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed.

“CVS and Marsh will work together to ensure that pharmacy patients experience a seamless transition with no interruption of service,” a CVS spokesman said. Each Marsh store will have signage informing customers of the nearest CVS Pharmacy.

Marsh’s decision to exit the prescription drug business came after the supermarket chain said it would close more stores in May, including units in Indianapolis, Greenfield, Frankfort, Logansport and Portland, Ind., and in Cincinnati and Union City, Ohio.

In published reports, Marsh said the stores were closing because of “sustained weak performance.”

The closings will leave Marsh with 54 stores, down from 120 in 2006, when Florida-based Sun Capital Partners bought the company.