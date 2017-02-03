Michelob Ultra launches ad using everyday people

NEW YORK — Anheuser-Busch Co.’s Michelob Ultra brand has unveiled a 30-second commercial, titled “Our Bar,” to debut during Super Bowl LI. The spot features everyday fitness enthusiasts — not actors — doing what they do day-in and day-out: going through a workout together and sharing beers afterwards.

The ad also features the theme song from the TV show “Cheers” that underscores, according to the company, the strong social bonds felt every day by members of fitness communities across the country.

The company said that the commercial intentionally uses no actors to demonstrate Michelob Ultra’s commitment to supporting and celebrating authentic fitness communities. From training to run clubs to spin classes, “Our Bar” depicts the new social fitness reality that fitness and enjoying beer can go hand in hand.

“We recognized that the social lives and beer-drinking occasions of the Michelob Ultra consumer extend beyond gathering at the bar or at home with friends,” said Michelob Ultra vice president Azania Andrews. “Communities forming around fitness activities represent a new type of socializing. ‘Our Bar’ emphasizes that beer is a part of this new world, grounded in celebrating accomplishments.”

In addition to using everyday people in the ad, the brand said it brought its commitment to active lifestyles to life this week by hosting the Live Ultra Pull-Up Challenge in Atlanta and Boston. The company said men and women were invited on Thursday, February 2, to prove their physical fitness and complete as many pull-ups as they could in 95 seconds — the same number of calories found in a Michelob Ultra. The winners from each market are being provided a VIP trip to Houston for Super Bowl LI.