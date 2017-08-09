MMR honors ‘Most Influential Women’

Ed Morgan of The Emerson Group is flanked by Jayne Reiss and Bill Maher of Prestige Brands

NEW YORK — Mass Market Retailers recently honored the outstanding executives who were identified by the publication as the industry’s Most Influential Women in 2017.

On hand to receive awards were the following executives:

Maly Bernstein, divisional merchandise manager for beauty care at CVS Pharmacy

Lauren Brindley, group vice president of beauty and personal care at Walgreens

Michele Driscoll, vice president of loyalty and personalization at CVS Pharmacy

Anita Elliott, senior vice president and chief accounting officer at Dollar General

Helena Foulkes, president of CVS Pharmacy

Amy Hahn, senior vice president of marketing at Ahold USA

Andrea Harrison, senior director and divisional merchandise manager for personal care, photo and money services at CVS Pharmacy

Jocelyn Konrad, executive vice president of pharmacy at Rite Aid

Elena Kraus, general counsel at Walgreens

Helayna Minsk, group vice president for retail brands at Walgreens

Mary Winn Pilkington, senior vice president of investor relations and public relations at Dollar General

Judy Sansone, senior vice president of front store business and chief merchant at CVS Pharmacy

Sandy Smith, director of divisional merchandise for seasonal and general merchandise at CVS Pharmacy

Emily Taylor, senior vice president and general merchandise manager, nonconsumable division, at Dollar General

Jodi Taylor, chief human resources office at EnvisionRxOptions, a Rite Aid subsidiary

Rhonda Taylor, executive vice president and general counsel at Dollar General

Cia Tucci, vice president of merchandising for store brands and quality assurance at CVS Pharmacy

The awards presentation and reception drew retailer and supplier executives from across the food, drug and mass channels to a ballroom at the new headquarters of Time Inc. in lower Manhattan, located just blocks away from the World Trade Center “Freedom Tower.”

MMR recognized Mass Market Retailing’s Most Influential Women in its June 26 print edition. Honorees who were unable to attend the reception are: Pamela Bailey of GMA, Ornella Barra of WBA, Danielle Barrera of RediClinic, Tammy DeBoer of Family Dollar, Meg Ham of Food Lion, Susan Henderson of Rite Aid, Christina Hennington of Target, Mary Kelly of Rexall, Sheila Laing of Hy-Vee, Catherine Lewenberg of CVS, Stephanie Lundquist of Target, Judith McKenna of Walmart, Susan Morris of Albertsons, Jody Pinson of Walmart, Janna Potts of Target, Lori Raya of Albertsons, Tammy Royer of Rite Aid, Gisel Ruiz of Sam’s Club, Leslie Sarasin of FMI, Dawn Sherman of EnvisionRxOptions, Karen Staniforth of Health Dialog, Karen Stuckey of Walmart, Jill Turner-Mitchael of Sam’s Club, Donna Tweeten of Hy-Vee, Annie Walker of Walmart, Latriece Watkins of Walmart, Kristin Williams of Hy-Vee and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson of WBA.