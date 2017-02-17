Mondelēz International launches Teddy Soft Bakes snacks

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — Mondelēz International Inc. has launched a new line of bear-shaped snack cakes called Teddy Soft Bakes. The new product joins Teddy Grahams as part of the company’s new Teddy brand portfolio aimed at children.

According to the company, Teddy Soft Bakes contain no high fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors or colors and are available in two flavors: chocolate and vanilla.

“We know parenting is a balance — moms and dads care greatly about the kinds of snacks they give their kids and, at the same time, it is important to provide options that they know their children will enjoy at snack time,” said Elise Burditt, ‎senior brand manager of kids wholesome portfolio at Mondelēz International. “Teddy Soft Bakes offer parents the ability to give their children a treat they’ll not only love, but makes snack time a moment that can help open the door to discovery-filled experiences.”

Teddy Soft Bakes are available nationwide in the cookie and cracker aisle next to Teddy Grahams. Both flavors of Teddy Soft Bakes sell for a suggested $3.29. They come in individually wrapped portions in a six-pack box. In addition, the chocolate filling variety is also available in a 12-pack box selling for a suggested $6.49.