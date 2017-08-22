NACDS names Total Store Expo Product Showcase winners

SAN DIEGO – The National Association of Chain Drug Stores announced this year’s winners of the Product Showcase at the NACDS Total Store Expo.

Participants in the Product Showcase had their products prominently displayed in glass cases just inside the entrance to the Total Store Expo exhibit hall, as well as featured in a special section of the Total Store Expo website before and during the event.

The showcase is designed to provide enhanced visibility for suppliers to market their products to retailers. Covering 11 product categories, items on display ranged from health and beauty care and consumables to general merchandise and pharmacy services.

As evaluated by the retail attendees, the winning products of the 2017 Total Store Expo Product Showcase were the following:

• Health Care/OTC:

SL 70 Snore Stopper (Beurer North America LP)

• Personal Care/HBC:

Bulldog Original Beard Oil (Bulldog Skincare)

• Cosmetics & Fragrances:

L.A. Colors Color Last Nail Polish (Beauty 21)

• Consumables:

Prophecy & Chateau Souverain Premium Wines (E.&J. Gallo Winery)

• Pharmacy Operations Equipment & Services:

Safe Rx Locking Prescription Vials (Safe Rx )

• Home Health Care:

Foot & Leg Pain Therapy System (Dr-Ho’s)

• Baby Care:

Oilogic Soothing Baby Collection (Oilogic)

• General Merchandise:

Chairs to You greeting cards (American Greetings)

• Household Products/Nonedibles:

Just’A Drop and Just’A Spray (Innovators of Products & Services)

• Front-End Services:

ScriptSave WellRx Personalized Wellness (ScriptSave)

• Photo:

IDW500 ID and Passport Photo Solution (DNP Imagingcomm America)