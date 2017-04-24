NACDS unveils Future Value Targeting initiative

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — As part of its “constant reinvention,” the National Association of Chain Drug Stores announced its “Future Value Targeting” initiative at the 2017 NACDS Annual Meeting.

During Sunday’s Business Program at the conference, the association’s leadership described the NACDS Future Value Targeting effort as a linchpin of new strategies to drive collaboration that can help lead to health, wellness and societal solutions. The initiative stands to benefit NACDS chain and associate members, a diverse range of stakeholders and the public, they noted.

“It is vital to pursue a more sustainable approach to health care delivery in ways that will make it possible to also address pressing issues in education, poverty, nutrition and more,” NACDS chairman Martin Otto, H-E-B’s chief merchant and chief financial officer, told attendees. “From the existing and new issues that NACDS is advancing, to the collaboration that we are pursuing with other stakeholders, NACDS continues to make tremendous progress to affirm and advance pharmacy’s leadership role on a host of critical issues.”

NACDS president and chief executive officer Steve Anderson called the Future Value Targeting initiative a “strategic planning element” that will supplement the already vitally important NACDS strategic plan.

“NACDS is intensely focused on doing the right things now to deliver return on investment for members into the future. We are focused on assessing this operating environment and acting like a startup and like a think tank to do things in new ways to deliver for this amazing industry,” Anderson explained.

“The conversations of the NACDS board of directors kept coming back to this: How can we find additional common ground, with existing and new partners, to create immediate and long-term breakthroughs for our businesses, for our partners and for the people we serve? That’s the concept of shared value, and it’s where business success aligns with societal gain.”

Initial elements of Future Value Targeting include efforts to unite diverse collaborators — including think tanks, associations, government leaders, opinion leaders and other stakeholders — to craft innovative health care and wellness concepts, as well as increased attention to corporate social responsibility programs of NACDS chain and associate members.

Another pillar of the initiative is to further raise the standing of community pharmacy in the U.S. health care system. This includes the packaging of new and emerging issues as part of the NACDS “Access Agenda,” which conveys the idea that pharmacies are just as accessible to policymakers for solutions with broad, bipartisan support as they are to patients nationwide.

In addition, pharmacy will be highlighted through opinion research commissioned by NACDS and conducted by Morning Consult. The findings can broken out by state and congressional district. NACDS said the research shows the favorability and accessibility of pharmacy, the credibility of pharmacy on issues related to saving money on health care, the strong appreciation of the pharmacy benefit in federal programs, and the popularity of enhancing access to newer pharmacy services.

Also on Sunday, Otto reflected on his one-year term as NACDS chairman, a title which he’s slated to hand over to Walgreens Boots Alliance co-chief operating officer Alex Gourlay during the Annual Meeting, which runs through Tuesday.

“It has meant a lot to me personally to be able to discuss the need for comprehensive, end-to-end review of the health care delivery system and to work with the NACDS board of directors and membership to position pharmacy as a major part of the solution to many challenges facing the nation,” Otto commented.

The Business Program also included remarks by retired four-star Marine Gen. John Allen, who has served in key leadership roles related to the Middle East and Asia. Otto and Anderson, too, acknowledged Colin Mackenzie, regional head of the Americas and area general manager North America, for GSK Consumer Healthcare, who spoke at the Business Program.

Scheduled to speak at Tuesday morning’s Business Program are WBA’s Gourlay; David Pothast, U.S. chief customer officer for Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.; and Richard Fisher, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.