Nature Made launches skin moisture supplement line

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — Pharmavite LLC’s Nature Made brand has launched Glow by Nature Made, a skin moisture supplement line.

According to the company, the line has been formulated to help support skin hydration, suppleness, firmness and smoothness for adults with dry skin.

Glow by Nature Made uses ceramosides, a clinically tested ingredient that provides ceramides, which support skin hydration from within, the company stated. Ceramides help form a lipid barrier within the skin to help limit water loss.

The three new softgel products in the Glow by Nature Made line are:

• Glow by Nature Made Skin Moisture: Each serving (two softgels) contains 70 mg of ceramosides to help replenish the natural ceramides in skin, which help support skin hydration by helping to form a lipid barrier within the skin to retain moisture. Copper and vitamins A and E provide additional skin health support.

• Glow by Nature Made Skin Moisture + Hair & Nails: Combines the ingredients of the original product with 2,500 mcg of biotin to also help support healthy hair, skin and nails.

• Glow by Nature Made Skin Moisture + Sleep: Combines the ingredients of the original product with 1 mg of melatonin to also help support sleep.

“Consumers are increasingly seeing a link between their health and beauty, viewing internal solutions like sleep, diet and supplements as part of their total beauty care,” said Etienne Patout, chief marketing officer at Pharmavite, makers of Nature Made. “Glow by Nature Made provides an additional tool in consumers beauty regimen, helping them support their beauty from within with ingredients backed by science.”