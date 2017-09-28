Nature’s Bounty completes transaction with KKR

NEW YORK — The Nature’s Bounty Co., a global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of health and wellness products, said it has closed a transaction with global investment firm KKR, which is now the majority owner of Nature’s Bounty.

Effective upon the transaction close, consumer health care veteran Paul Sturman will assume the role of chief executive officer of Nature’s Bounty. Sturman succeeds Steve Cahillane, who is leaving the company to become CEO of Kellogg Co.

“Paul is a very well regarded leader in the consumer health care space, having grown and transformed several companies and brands over the years,” said Nate Taylor, head of consumer retail at KKR. “He’s a great fit to lead Nature’s Bounty in its next stage of growth.”

“I am honored to join the team at Nature’s Bounty and to lead this impressive platform,” said Sturman. “There are tremendous opportunities to grow Nature’s Bounty’s footprint in this rapidly expanding global wellness industry, and I look forward to working with the many talented people at Nature’s Bounty to provide the company’s valued customers with the world’s best health and wellness offerings.”

“It has been such a privilege to lead Nature’s Bounty over the last three years,” Cahillane said. “Leaving the company was a very hard decision for me; however, I rest assured seeing the growth trajectory Nature’s Bounty is on and how it is poised for success in the experienced hands of Paul Sturman. I look forward to seeing great things from Nature’s Bounty in the future.”

Sturman has more than 30 years of experience in the consumer health care sector with Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Warner-Lambert. He spent six years leading Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare business (formerly Wyeth). He also served as president of Johnson & Johnson’s North American Consumer Health Care business.