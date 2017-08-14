New president named at Rexall

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario — McKesson Canada president Domenic Pilla has announced that Beth Newlands Campbell has been appointed president of the Rexall drug chain. Her experience includes 27 years with Delhaize America and more recent work with Canadian food retailer Sobeys Inc.

“The retail pharmacy industry faces many challenges. Competitive dynamics, regulatory pressure and meeting the expectations of consumers and patients are among the biggest,” Pilla said. “Rexall is poised to take advantage of these challenges and lead the transformation of the sector to improve health outcomes and help lower the cost of providing care in Canada.

“Beth is a dynamic leader with a long and proven track record of delivering business results in Canada and the United States. She brings with her a passion for creating a diverse and inclusive work environment that will engage our employees to grow our business and to serve even more customers and patients.”

Newlands Campbell will lead the company’s long-term business strategies to enhance corporate growth and strengthen its market position, reporting directly to Pilla, McKesson Canada said.

“I am honored and excited to become the newest member of the Rexall team,” she said. “I’m looking forward to building on our existing strengths and charting a course that not only sets us apart from the competition but also makes it even easier for patients and consumers to choose Rexall.”