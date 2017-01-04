NFI acquires e.p.t. pregnancy test kit brand

BRISTOL, Tenn. — NFI Consumer Healthcare has acquired the over-the-counter pregnancy test kit brand e.p.t from Prestige Brands Holdings.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are extremely excited to be entering the women’s health OTC market with the acquisition of e.p.t and embarking upon the next avenue of growth for our OTC business,” Susan Gregory, chief executive officer of NFI, said in a statement. “NFI will build upon the sales and marketing efforts for e.p.t and continue to focus on its expansion into existing and new market channels as we have done with Blue Emu which has grown over 300% during the three years of our ownership.”

NFI, a division of Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings, says e.p.t is the preeminent pregnancy test kit brand with a leading brand equity franchise, having established the category in 1977 when it introduced the first OTC home pregnancy test kit in North America. The test kits have since been successfully used by millions of women, and are broadly distributed through the drug, mass, and food distribution channels.

“This divesture was a successful outcome as it enabled both companies to move closer to their longer-term goals,” said Prestige Brands Holdings CEO Ron Lombardi. “NFI is well respected in the consumer healthcare channel and we believe this brand will be a strong addition to their portfolio.”