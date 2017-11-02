Nivea debuts oil-infused lotions

WILTON, Conn. — Beiersdorf Inc.’s Nivea brand has launched its Nivea Oil Infused Lotion that blends oils and fast-absorbing lotion to create a formula available in Vanilla with Almond Oil, Cherry Blossom with Jojoba Oil, and Orchid with Argan Oil.

“Like so many people, we’ve heard from our consumers that their lives are incredibly fast paced and that it is hard to take a moment for themselves. We developed our newest Nivea Oil Infused Lotion with the intention of giving our consumers a chance to experience this new innovative, fast-absorbing formula without taking any additional time out of their already busy days to get the moisture they need to maintain soft and nourished skin,” said Jennifer Van Aken, director of marketing USA at Nivea. “We are excited to offer this entirely new indulgent product that provides deep moisture for over 24 hours without feeling greasy.”

“We know there are so many benefits to applying oil to the skin, most importantly its ability to retain moisture. The combination of oil and lotion is the perfect blend to give consumers moisturized skin that feels hydrated for an extended period of time,” said Alex Kowcz, vice president of research and development at Beiersdorf. “In addition, the product was developed with three exciting scent-oil combinations perfect for any mood or occasion.”

Nivea Oil Infused Lotions sell for a suggested $7.99 for a 13.5-ounce bottle.