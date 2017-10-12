Nivea launches its Radiant Silk In-Shower Body Lotion

WILTON, Conn. — Beiersdorf Inc.’s Nivea brand has introduced the Nivea Radiant Silk In-Shower Body Lotion, which moisturizes while exfoliating the skin.

“All of our products are developed based on insights from our consumers, and we saw a need in the marketplace to create an innovation that is convenient and saves time in women’s busy lives,” said Jennifer Van Aken, director of marketing for Nivea. “We are continuing to evolve our popular Nivea In-Shower Body Lotion line by launching a variant that moisturizes and exfoliates, which helps remove dull, dead skin, leaving skin healthier looking and radiant year round.”

The lotion is available at mass, drug and food merchandisers nationwide and sells for a suggested $7.99 for a 13.5-ounce bottle.