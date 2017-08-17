Nubian Heritage asks to ‘venture out’ into natural deodorant

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — Sundial Brands Inc.’s Nubian Heritage skin care label is launching a national campaign to encourage people to switch from a synthetic to a natural deodorant.

Dubbed “Venture Out,” the awareness and educational series spotlights Nubian Heritage 24-Hour Deodorants. The initiative leads off with a hero video that draws the parallel between the emotional lift of small choices like switching to a natural deodorant and larger risks, such as climbing a mountain.

Three other content offerings will complement the hero video, according to Sundial. First will be a narrative series that educates consumers about the carefully curated ingredients that Nubian Heritage sources. Next will be is a step-by-step informational series that will give insight on the transition to natural deodorant. And third will a series of videos that urge consumers to “take risks” in the ventures they desire.

The video series will feature several influencers “venturing out,” including celebrity trainer and co-founder of Rumble Boxing Noah Neiman, who jumped out of a plane at 120 mph and 10,000 feet above ground to conquer his fear of skydiving.

Available in seven fragrances, Nubian Heritage 24-Hour Deodorants are aluminum-free and made with pure non-GMO glycols derived from corn. The products are cruelty-free and formulated without parabens, paraffin, petroleum, phthalates, propylene glycol, silicones, sulfates, triclosan, mineral oil, gluten, DEA and artificial color.

The deodorants carry a suggested retail price of $8.99 and are nationally available at Walmart and The Vitamin Shoppe stores.