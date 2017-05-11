Perrier adds new sparkling mineral water flavors

STAMFORD, Conn. — Nestlé Waters North America has expanded its lineup of flavors for Perrier sparkling natural mineral water.

Perrier is now offered in strawberry and watermelon flavors. Both sparkling waters contain natural flavors and have no calories or sweeteners.

Both of the new flavors come in 8.45 fl. oz. slim cans and in 16.9 fl. oz. plastic bottles. The cans also come in a 10-pack, while the bottles are available in a six-pack and in a 24-pack.

Other flavors of Perrier sparkling natural mineral water include lime, pink grapefruit, green apple, “l’orange” and lemon.

Perrier’s new flavors give consumers more better-for-you beverage options, according to Nestlé Waters.

And consumers are looking for more choices, with bottled water now the nation’s top-selling packaged beverage.

Last year, bottled water outsold carbonated soft drinks, by volume, for the first time, the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) and the Beverage Marketing Corporation (BMC) reported earlier this year.

Bottled water sales rose 10% in 2016 to $16 billion (wholesale), while U.S. bottled water consumption climbed 8.6% to 12.8 billion gallons, according to BMC data. Per-capita consumption grew 7.7 percent in 2016.

On an individual level, Americans drank an average of 39.3 gallons of bottled water last year versus 38.5 gallons for carbonated soft drinks.

Along with Perrier, Nestlé Waters North America’s bottle water brands include Poland Spring, Nestlé Pure Life and S. Pellegrino.