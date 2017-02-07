P&G unveils multifunction Duo personal cleansing pad

CINCINNATI — Procter & Gamble Co. says it’s bringing a new personal cleansing experience to its Olay, Ivory and Old Spice brands with the launch of Duo.

P&G said Tuesday that Duo — a dual-sided, body cleansing buffer pad — marks the first time that a brand combines the cleaning power of bar soap, care of a body wash and exfoliation of a puff.

Duo provides a flexible cleanser encapsulated by a two-sided cleaning implement. One side is smooth to soften and condition skin, and the other side is scrubby to exfoliate and renew skin surfaces. According to P&G, the flexible cleanser required a new formula offering the best cleaning capabilities of body wash and beauty bars, along with cellulose fiber to give Duo flexibility that enables it to conform to the body for a closer clean.

The scrubby side includes more than 10,000 microscrubbers that provide a deeper clean than a body wash puff, P&G said, while the soft side brings a cotton-like feel for gentle cleansing. The company coins the result of using Duo “the never before seen two-sided clean,” providing a deep, refreshing clean and invigorated, soft skin after each use.

To use Duo, consumers just add water to get a lather for cleansing, and then hang it to dry using the attached string after each use. P&G said the dual-sided cleansing pad is designed and tested to be used for up to 30 showers, or until the lather dissipates.

Duo comes in Olay, Old Spice and Ivory cleansing products. That includes Olay’s and Old Spice’s most popular scents — such as Olay Soothing Orchid & Black Currant and Old Spice Swagger and Pure Sport — plus the new Refreshing Clean scent from Ivory.

Duo carries a suggested retail price of $9.99 to $12.99 and is available now at select food and mass retailers nationwide.

Citing findings from a global personal care study, P&G said people are looking for shower products that go beyond basic cleaning and want more benefits in one step. Bar soaps are believed to clean well but may not deliver soft, smooth skin. Similarly, body washes are seen as lathering well, nourishing skin and providing great scents but can trade off on deep cleansing and exfoliation.

As a result, 34% of men and 44% of women in the United States said they are using both a bar and a body wash in the shower, P&G reported.

“For over 130 years, from the launch of Ivory bar soap to the introduction of our body wash, Procter & Gamble has delivered innovative products based on evolutions in consumers’ needs,” stated Stephanie Robertson, associate brand director for personal cleansing at Procter & Gamble North America. “The rise of the ‘dual user’ was an indication to us that there is a void in the market, which is leading to compensating behaviors — people using both a bar and body wash. Duo is our answer to reimagine the shower experience altogether.”