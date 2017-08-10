Pharmavite names Jeff Boutelle as CEO

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — Pharmavite LLC has named Jeff Boutelle as chief executive officer and a board member.

The vitamins, minerals and dietary supplements maker said Boutelle replaces Noriko Tojo as chief executive. Plans call for Tojo to continue to serve as chairman of Pharmavite and as CEO of Otsuka Medical Devices.

“Jeff‘s business experience and leadership abilities are fully aligned with Pharmavite’s mission, vision and culture,” Tojo said in a statement. “He is an accomplished consumer packaged goods chief executive, with extensive global experience. His career spans numerous well-regarded companies, including Abbott, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble and most recently Beech-Nut Nutrition, where as CEO he led a reinvention of their baby food business.”

Boutelle has worked on such notable brands as Similac, Pediasure, Pedialyte, Stouffers, Pampers and Beech-Nut.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the Pharmavite team,” Boutelle commented. “Pharmavite has that rare combination of leading products, talented people and momentum in the market. Now more than ever, the dietary supplement industry is evolving at a rapid pace, and I look forward to the many opportunities ahead to continue to grow and lead this category as Pharmavite’s CEO.”