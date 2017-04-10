Pharmavite tabs Kellogg’s exec for new sales post

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — Tony True has joined Pharmavite LLC as vice president of North American sales, a newly created position.

In the role, True will oversee all sales functions in North America, including customer relationships, sales planning and forecasting, customer development and retail execution, as well as provide increased organizational leverage, capability and talent planning, Pharmavite said.

As vice president of sales for North America, True also will support Pharmavite’s strategy for growth and focus on global supplements in alignment with parent Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. to spur the growth and globalization of its nutraceuticals business.

True comes to Pharmavite from Kellogg’s, where he served as senior vice president of the western region in the United States.

He will report to Tim Toll, chief customer officer and general manager for international at Pharmavite.

“Tony brings 26 years of experience in sales leadership working with both consumer product goods and health care companies, a perfect combination for this new role at Pharmavite,” Toll stated. “Tony has the strategic, tactical and inspirational leadership ability to lead both external and internal stakeholders to success as Pharmavite continues to grow. I have no doubt that Tony’s wealth of knowledge and experience in sales leadership will be an invaluable asset to our company.”

Before Kellogg’s, Toll served as vice president of national accounts at White Wave Foods, vice president of grocery at Pepsi Cola North America, vice president of sales for Sam’s Club at Pepsi, and business director for Walmart at Johnson & Johnson’s McNeil Consumer Healthcare.

Pharmavite manufactures vitamins, minerals and other dietary supplements under the Nature Made brand.