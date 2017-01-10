Premier Protein launches new and improved protein bars

EMERYVILLE, Calif. — Premier Nutrition Corp.’s Premier Protein brand has launched a line of protein bars with no artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors. The new 30g protein bars join Premier Protein’s existing lineup of shakes, bars and powders.

Five of the existing 30g bar flavors have been refreshed — Chocolate Peanut Butter, Yogurt Peanut Crunch, Peanut Butter Crunch, Dark Chocolate Mint and Double Chocolate Crunch. In addition, two new flavors have joined the lineup — Salted Caramel and Dark Chocolate ­Almond.

The company said each gluten free bar contains 30g of protein, 3g fiber and 10% daily value calcium.

“Whether you’re grabbing breakfast on-the-go or in need of an afternoon snack, Premier Protein’s new and improved 30g bars give you sustained energy when you need it most,” said Jennifer McKnight, director of marketing, Premier Nutrition. “Packed with the same great taste and protein our customers have come to love, but with no artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors, we’re excited about this new line and are committed to continuing to innovate to bring delicious and nutritious products to our fans.”