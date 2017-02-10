Product of the Year USA unveils 2017 award winners

NEW YORK — Health and beauty aids and consumables led a field of 28 winners for the 2017 Product of the Year Awards.

Product of the Year USA unveiled the standout consumer products last night at 2017 Product of the Year Awards Show at the Edison Ballroom in Manhattan, hosted by “Saturday Night Live” alumni Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer.

In the HBA category, this year’s Product of the Year Award winners are the following:

• OTC Immediate Relief: Mucinex Fast-Max and Sinus-Max Liquid Gels

• Health & Wellness: Centrum MultiGummies for Women & Men

• Eye Care: Clear Eyes Pure Relief Preservative Free Eye Drops

• Foot Care: Amopé GelActiv Insoles & Inserts

• Oral Care: Sensodyne True White

• Skin Care: Kleenex Facial Cleansing, Exfoliating Cushions

• Feminine Care: SweetSpot Labs Washes & Wipes

• Lip Care: Carmex Comfort Care Lip Balm

• Hair Treatment: Schwarzkopf Keratin Color

The world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, Product of the Year USA winners are chosen via a national representative survey of 40,000 consumers conducted by market researcher Kantar TNS.

Food and beverages recognized with 2017 Product of the Year Awards included these products:

• Sugar Confections: Werther’s Original Soft Caramels

• Chocolate: Russell Stover Pecan Delight

• Salty Snacks: SimplyNature Organic White Cheddar Puffs

• Healthy Snacks: Del Monte Fruit Refreshers

• Beverage: Tetley Super Tea

• Wine: Broken Clouds Pinot Noir

• Spirits: Smirnoff Red, White & Berry

• Sweetener: Splenda Naturals Sweetener

• Dessert: Inspired by Happiness Cravin’ for Cookies & Cream Layered Cake

• Specialty Bread: Sara Lee Artesano Bakery Bread

“Competition is fierce among consumer brands, with thousands of new products introduced to the market each year,” commented Mike Nolan, chief executive officer of Product of the Year USA. “This year’s winners will have a true advantage over competitors as they are able to utilize the distinctive red Product of the Year logo on packaging and in brand advertising to show shoppers that 40,000 consumers recommend their product against the competition.”

Now in its 30th year, Product of the Year takes entries from new consumer packaged goods launched within the previous year that demonstrate innovation within their industry. Product nominations are then grouped into categories — such as beauty, personal care, household essentials, food and beverages — and assessed on seven key measures. One product is named the winner of each category, based on the consumer polls results.

Rounding out this year’s winners were a range of products in the home/household segment:

• Home Care: Lysol Disinfecting Wipes

• Bathroom Cleaner: Lysol Power & Fresh 6 Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner

• Bath Tissue: Charmin Essentials Soft

• Liquid Laundry: Tide purclean

• Laundry Pacs: Tide Pods Plus Febreze Odor Defense

• Fabric Conditioner: Snuggle Plus SuperFresh Dryer Sheets

• Laundry Booster: Downy Fresh Protect with Febreze Odor Defense

• Air Care: Air Wick Bloom Scented Oil Warmer

• Car Care: Rain-X Latitude Water Repellency Wiper Blades

Product of the Year USA noted that its award provides marketers with a proven merchandising program to boost product sales, distribution and awareness. Winning products are announced each February and get the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years.

“We are honored that Carmex Comfort Care has been named the Product of the Yea’ winner in the lip care category this year,” stated Jona Mancuso, vice president of marketing at Carma Laboratories Inc. “It’s rewarding to see positive consumer response to the new item and that they have embraced the first natural lip care line from the Carmex brand. The recognition within such a competitive category certainly makes all of those who worked to bring this product to market very pleased.”

Carma Labs said that starting next month Carmex will leverage the “Voted Product of the Year” logo across all marketing channels, including product packaging, advertising, promotions, social media accounts and brand’s website.