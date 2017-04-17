Publix revitalizes GreenWise format

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix Super Markets Inc. is reviving its GreenWise store concept and banner. First introduced in 2007, Publix currently operates three GreenWise outlets: one each in Tampa, Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens. GreenWise is also the name of Publix’s natural and organic brand, which includes both food and nonfood items.

The relaunch will begin with the opening in late 2018 of a store sporting a new GreenWise design near Florida State University in Tallahassee.

“We are committed to being the retailer of choice for consumers who are looking for specialty, natural and organic products,” says senior vice president of retail operations Kevin Murphy. “Over the past several years we have gained valuable insights from our existing GreenWise locations. By combining these learnings with customer feedback and market trends, we are better positioned to deliver on our vision of being the best at serving the evolving lifestyles of today’s consumer.”

The company intends to share additional details about the revamped GreenWise format closer to the Tallahassee store opening. In the meantime, it is aggressively looking for additional GreenWise locations throughout its operating area, which includes Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Publix has also become the first retailer in the United States to ally with the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership’s Ocean Disclosure Project (ODP). As part of the relationship, Publix will begin publishing a list of all the fisheries used to source its wild-caught seafood, and it will also provide information on the management, catch method and environmental impact of the caught-in-the-wild species it sells.

With the move, Publix joins Walmart’s Asda chain and William Morrison PLC in the United Kingdom in adopting the seafood transparency project.