Pure Protein launches new plant-based protein powder

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — The Nature’s Bounty Co.’s Pure Protein brand is launching Pure Protein Super Food protein powder, a vegan protein blend in three flavors — dark cocoa, vanilla bean and mixed berry super fruits.

According to the company, the protein powder is non-GMO, contains naturally sourced super greens, no soy or dairy, and is free of artificial flavors, colors and sweeteners.

Each flavor contains 140 to 160 calories, 5 grams or less of sugar, and 20 grams of plant-based complete protein.

“With the rise in popularity of plant-based nutrition, we recognize that our consumers are looking for convenient ways to add more protein while also trying to incorporate more fruits, vegetables and greens into their diet,” said Derek Bowen, chief marketing officer for Nature’s Bounty. “We’re excited to add Pure Protein Super Food to our portfolio, fulfilling the need for a complete, high-quality protein with the same great taste one can expect from the entire Pure Protein product line. We believe the taste of our plant-based protein product sets us apart from the other plant protein offerings on the market — simply put, Pure Protein Super Food is super delicious.”