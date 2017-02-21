PureMark Naturals line debuts

TEMPE, Ariz. — 21Century HealthCare Inc. has introduced PureMark Naturals, a vitamin and supplement line.

According to the company, the line offers natural, vegetarian and vegan choices, in addition to non-GMO-, gluten-, wheat-, dairy-, soy- and preservative-free options. The line also includes a natural superfood and plant-based vegan protein enhanced with fruits and vegetables and enriched with nourishing extracts.

The packaging features a green design with a transparent label, allowing consumers to see what they are purchasing, the company stated.

“We’re thrilled about our new PureMark Naturals product line and are excited to continue down the path of offering more natural products for consumers,” said 21st Century HealthCare president Leanne Wilhardt.