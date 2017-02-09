Revlon names chief creative officer

NEW YORK — Revlon Inc. has appointed Allure founding editor in chief Linda Wells to the new role of chief creative officer at Revlon. In that role she will be responsible for curating the look and feel of the company’s brands across all consumer touch points including advertising, product innovation, packaging, digital and social presence, and point of sale.

Wells will work collaboratively with Revlon’s marketing, product development and research & development teams, the company said, in order to support the brands’ strategic growth priorities. Wells, who will officially join the company on February 13, will report to Revlon president and CEO Fabian Garcia.

“As we continue to strengthen our portfolio of iconic brands, Linda’s extensive knowledge of the beauty industry and her experience assessing and reporting on the global beauty sector will elevate the prestige, image and execution of our brands,” Garcia said. “She will also be integral to ensuring the glamour, sophistication and innovativeness that are original to both Revlon and Elizabeth Arden brands’ iconic heritage.”

Wells is the founding editor in chief of Allure magazine, allure.com, and the Allure video channel. During her 25-year tenure at that magazine, she created the Allure Best of Beauty Awards, the Best of Beauty seal, and the Allure Beauty Box subscription service.

More recently, Wells was contributing beauty editor at large at New York Magazine’s “The Cut,” and since March 2016 has been the producer of “The Linda Wells Report,” a beauty magazine within Hearst’s Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan and Town & Country since March 2016.