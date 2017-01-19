Revlon shifting to brand-centric structure

NEW YORK — Revlon Inc. this week said it’s realigning its organizational structure around its global brands.

Plans call for the beauty care and cosmetics giant to adopt a brand-centric structure based on four global teams: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Fragrances and Portfolio Brands.

Revlon said the new organizational alignment will optimize its efforts in building brand equity and “delighting and winning with beauty consumers.”

The move also comes after the closing of the Elizabeth Arden acquisition in September, Revlon noted. That grew Revlon into a $3 billion beauty company, with a diverse portfolio of iconic brands in color cosmetics, skin care, fragrances, hair color, hair care, beauty tools, men’s grooming, antiperspirant deodorants and other beauty care products sold in about 150 countries.

“This new brand-centric structure enables us to leverage the strength of our iconic brands, better focus on and serve beauty consumers, and quickly adapt to their changing behaviors and preferences,” Revlon president and chief executive officer Fabian Garcia stated. “Aligned with our strategy, the new brand-centric structure better positions us to grow and win across categories, channels and geographies by delivering consistent, seamless and exceptional brand experiences, wherever and however our consumers shop for beauty.”

To ensure that the organization also benefits from its broad commercial expertise and continues to develop strategic customer relationships,

In addition, Revlon plans to transition to a new, customer-facing regional structure that it said will bolster global sales and brand presence in five geographical markets: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Latin America, including Mexico; and the Pacific, including Australia and New Zealand.

Core corporate functions — including finance, human resources, supply chain, research and development, legal, communications and corporate social responsibility — also will reorganize their departments to better support the new brand-centric and regional structures, Revlon said.

Revlon’s roster of beauty care brands includes Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Revlon ColorSilk, Revlon Professional, American Crew, Almay, Mitchum, Cutex, Elizabeth Taylor, Britney Spears, Juicy Couture, Curve, John Varvatos and Christina Aguilera, among others.