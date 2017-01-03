Revlon signs Gwen Stefani as brand ambassador

NEW YORK — Singer Gwen Stefani has teamed up with Revlon as a global brand ambassador.

Revlon said Tuesday that Stefani, who’s also a beauty influencer and fashion designer, will appear in global multimedia campaigns for the cosmetics brands, including digital, in-store and social media.

Her first beauty visual began appearing this week, and the company said her campaigns will to roll out worldwide during 2017.

“We are thrilled that Gwen Stefani will be representing Revlon as a global brand ambassador,” Revlon president and chief executive officer Fabian Garcia stated. “Gwen is a modern-day icon: a Grammy-winning artist, a trendsetter, an entrepreneur and loving mother. The versatility of these accomplishments demonstrates her message of female empowerment, one that strongly resonates across generations of fans.”

Revlon said one of Stefani’s first spotlights as ambassador will be as the star of the makeup brand’s “Choose Love” campaign, which is slated to begin running on broadcast, digital and social platforms in late January. She has more than 15 million social media fans and followers, the company said.

“Ever since I was a young girl, I have used makeup as a form of self-expression,” Stefani said in a statement. “I am passionate about makeup and how it can showcase your individuality and creativity. Partnering with an iconic beauty brand such as Revlon felt like a natural fit. I am so excited to continue sharing my love of makeup as a Revlon global brand ambassador.”