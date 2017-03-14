Revlon tabs L’Oréal veteran to lead Elizabeth Arden

NEW YORK — Former L’Oréal executive Serge Jureidini is joining Revlon Inc. as president of Elizabeth Arden & Fragrances.

Revlon said Tuesday that Jureidini will take over from JuE Wong, president of Elizabeth Arden, who is leaving the company effective March 31, and George Cleary, president of global fragrances for Elizabeth Arden, who has joined Market Performance Group (MPG), a sales and marketing consultancy.

In his role at Revlon, Jureidini will lead the strategic direction and growth priorities for the Elizabeth Arden brand and global fragrances. He will report directly to Fabian Garcia, president and chief executive officer of Revlon.

Most recently, Jureidini was president and CEO of Arcade Beauty, a private equity-owned company focused on multisensory sampling solutions for the beauty industry.

“As we continue to build and strengthen our portfolio of iconic brands, Serge’s over 25 years of experience in the beauty industry, across all product categories, as a supplier to the industry and leading brands in the prestige channel, will help us achieve our growth ambitions,” Garcia stated.

Jureidini spent nearly 20 years at L’Oréal in management roles of increasing responsibility in the luxury division in the EMEA region, Asia and North America, including his latest positions in New York as president of the designer fragrances division and president of Lancôme USA, a position he held from 2008 to 2013.

“His extensive knowledge of the prestige and specialty channels and leadership experience with both multicategory franchise brands and fine fragrances make him a great fit for this strategic role,” Garcia added. “We are delighted to have Serge join the team of industry leaders that we are assembling to advance our growth strategy and position Revlon as a world-class beauty leader.”