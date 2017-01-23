Rite Aid taps Black as chief human resources officer

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Rite Aid Corp. has promoted Ken Black to senior vice president and chief human resources officer. He succeeds Dedra Castle, who is leaving the company for personal health reasons.

“On behalf of the entire Rite Aid team, I thank Dedra for her many significant contributions to our company,” Rite Aid chairman and CEO John Standley said in a statement. “Since joining our team, Dedra has been a passionate leader who was always focused on making Rite Aid a better place to work and a better place to shop. She has played a key role in launching initiatives that support an outstanding associate and customer experience while also providing new ways for our associates to recognize each other.”

Black previously served as group vice president of compensation, benefits and shared services.

“Ken is a strong, experienced Rite Aid leader and a valuable asset to our team,” Standley said. “Our company will continue to benefit from his extensive knowledge and expertise as he takes on this new role within our organization.”

Black reports to Standley and is responsible for all aspects of human resources, including training, recruitment, talent management, compensation and benefits, labor relations, leadership development and diversity.

Black joined Rite Aid in 2003 as the company’s vice president of tax. He held various positions within the finance department throughout his career at Rite Aid before being named group vice president of compensation and benefits in 2010. In 2014, he earned a master’s degree in human resources development from Villanova University in Villanova, Pa.

Prior to joining Rite Aid, Black was a senior tax manager for Deloitte. A certified public accountant, he also held various corporate tax positions for Union Pacific Corp. and NBC.