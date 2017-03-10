Ritz Crisp & Thins brings another take on the chip

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — Mondelez International’s Ritz snack brand has debuted a new twist on the chip with Ritz Crisp & Thins.

Ritz Crisp & Thins combines potatoes and wheat, which are rolled thin and oven baked for extra airiness and crunch. Mondelez said the crispy snack contains 50% less fat than the leading regular fried potato chips.

Ritz Crisp & Thins is offered in four varieties: sea salt, cream cheese and onion, bacon, and salt and vinegar.

The product, which first saw success in the United Kingdom, responds to rising consumer demand for flavorful, better-for-you chip options, according to Mondelez. The line joins a portfolio that includes Ritz Crackers, Ritz Bits and Ritz Toasted Chips.

“From March Madness parties to summer barbecues and everything in between, Ritz has been a mainstay on the party table since 1934,” stated Lauren Sella, director of Ritz equity for North America. “We’re excited to build on Ritz’s iconic heritage with something distinctly new, and we’re confident that, with just one bite of Ritz Crisp & Thins, our fans will share in our enthusiasm. This is a chip that’s thin and crispy, perfect for munching, and the rich flavors bring it to the next level. It’s unlike anything Ritz has ever offered before.”

Ritz Crisp & Thins is now available at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $3.69. Single-serve packs are also sold at convenience stores for a retail price of $1.49.