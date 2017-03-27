(R)Tech Center for Innovation debuts

ARLINGTON, Va. — An innovation center aimed at helping retailers explore the business applications of virtual reality, artificial intelligence and other technologies is being launched by the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) and Accenture. With the new (R)Tech Center for Innovation, Accenture and RILA will conduct joint research and bring together retailers and technology start-ups to explore the industry transformation that is being driven by digital technologies.

“We are excited to collaborate with Accenture as we launch our (R)Tech Center for Innovation,” said RILA president Sandy Kennedy. “Today’s most recognized retailers are entering a new age, and it starts with (R)Tech, where retail meets technology.

“The center will bring together some of today’s most beloved retail brands with tech’s brightest stars. Through research and relationships, we hope to further retail’s commitment to fostering cultures of innovation that benefit industry and our customers.”