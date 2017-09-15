S.C. Johnson acquires two consumer brands

RACINE, Wis. – S.C. Johnson & Son Inc. has signed an agreement to acquire Method and Ecover, two consumer brands from People Against Dirty, a leading company whose home care, hand and body, and laundry products are sold in North America, Europe and other areas of the world.

“Method and Ecover have a strong tradition of innovation and delivering on consumers’ needs. They are a great complement to S.C. Johnson’s trusted lineup of iconic brands,” said Fisk Johnson, chairman and chief executive officer of S.C. Johnson.

S.C. Johnson is a manufacturer of household cleaning products and products for air care, home storage, shoe care, personal care and pest control, as well as professional products.

The company said the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals in the U.S., the U.K. and Germany along with other customary closing conditions.