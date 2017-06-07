Sam and Nic Chapman recognized by Glamour

Magazine honors YouTube stars behind Real Techniques line

GURNEY, Ill. — Paris Presents Inc. announced that makeup artists Sam and Nic Chapman, who teamed with the company on the Real Techniques by Sam & Nic line of makeup brushes and sponges, have won Glamour magazine’s “Youtuber of the Year” award.

The duo, who are sisters, offer makeup tips on their YouTube channel pixiwoo, which is one of the British beauty channels on the social media site. The Real Techniques brand, which the Chapmans developed with Paris Presents, launched in 2011 and celebrated its five year anniversary last year with an updated look that includes bolder colors, sleeker packaging, a modern logo and new product additions.