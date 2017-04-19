Sam’s Club revamps Member’s Mark brand

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Sam’s Club has upgraded its Member’s Mark private brand to include premium products, from pure Italian-sourced olive oil to honey from a bee cooperative.

The reinvented Member’s Mark brand, which spans both food and general merchandise categories, is the result of Sam’s Club’s effort over the past year to streamlining its private label portfolio from 21 brand names into one. But the Walmart warehouse club division said the change involves more than the label; the company said it has established a team of product developers, culinary experts and food scientists to ensure each item delivers quality and value.

“In the past we made sure we were competitive with national brands,” Chandra Holt, vice president of private brands for Sam’s Club, said in a statement. “But in today’s environment, a lot of our members want better than that. Our goal is to make sure every Member’s Mark item is developed based on what our members want today.”

Sam’s Club said products in the new line were developed with the help of experts — from barbecue pit masters to French sommeliers — and member feedback. To develop the new Member’s Mark All Natural Pulled Pork, for example, the company said it worked with pit masters from the Kansas City Barbeque Society to create a pre-smoked barbecue with just a few simple ingredients: pork, water and seasoning.

This year, Sam’s Club is introducing 300 brand new items while renovating twice that number. The company plans to add about 300 new items per year, spanning categories from fresh food to apparel and to health and wellness.