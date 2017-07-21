Sears to sell Kenmore brand on Amazon

Deal includes Sears home services along with appliances

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. ­— Sears Holdings struck a deal on Thursday to sell its Kenmore-branded appliances on Amazon.com. Sears also said its Kenmore Smart appliances will be integrated with Amazon’s Alexa platform.

Shares of Sears’ stock were climbing more than 25% at one point in trading before the market’s open following this news.

“The launch of Kenmore products on Amazon.com will significantly expand the distribution and availability of the Kenmore brand in the U.S.,” Sears chief executive officer Eddie Lampert said in a statement.

“At the same time, Sears Home Services and our Innovel Solutions unit will benefit from the relationship as more customers experience their quality services for Kenmore products purchased on Amazon.com.”

Sears said a new “Kenmore Smart” skill for Amazon Alexa will allow customers to control their appliances — changing the temperature on an air conditioner without leaving the sofa, for example.

The agreement includes sales of Kenmore home appliances paired with Sears’ home services offering, giving the retailer a fresh opportunity to extend its reach into the homes of millions of Americans who spurn physical stores.

The deal gives Sears a chance to restore its relevance while also affording Amazon a new offering in the market for appliances.