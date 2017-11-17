Senior management changes at Rite Aid

Tony Montini and Bill Bergin to retire

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Rite Aid Corp. has announced major changes in its executive ranks, following the announcement of the retirements of Tony Montini, executive vice president of merchandising and distribution, and Bill Bergin, group vice president of health and beauty.

The changes include the promotion of Bill Renz, Rite Aid’s group vice president of consumables and photo, who will now serve as the company’s senior vice president of category management. Renz, who joined Rite Aid in 1998 as director of general merchandise and photo, was promoted to vice president of general merchandise in 2000 and named to his current role in 2014. Before joining Rite Aid, Renz held various category management positions at Gray Drug-Fair, Sherwin Williams, Circuit City and Office Max. In his new role, Renz will report to Bryan Everett, chief operating officer of Rite Aid stores.

Speaking to the promotion of Renz, Everett said: “Bill has worked in nearly every category of the retail drugstore industry and has a tremendous ability to identify front-end items and product assortments that truly resonate with our valued customers. Leveraging his extensive experience and deep knowledge of our business, we will continue to transform our front-end offering and deliver an outstanding Rite Aid experience.”

Rite Aid also tapped Ted Williams, the company’s vice president of general merchandise and seasonal, to be group vice president of consumables, general merchandise and seasonal; while Bryan Shirtliff, who currently leads the company’s merchandising efforts, has been named group vice president of health and beauty; and Nate Newcomer, Rite Aid’s current vice president of category management support and front-end analysis, will become the new group vice president of category management administration, financial analysis and replenishment. Williams, Shirtliff and Newcomer will all report to Renz, according to Rite Aid.

“These changes position Rite Aid for the future and support our efforts to deliver an outstanding experience in our stores,” said Everett. “Ted, Bryan and Nate have played a key role in the success of our Company and we look forward to benefitting from their expertise and knowledge in their new roles as we work to continue meeting the health and wellness needs of our customers and patients.”

Montini has served in his current role since 2011, after returning to the company in 2010 as senior vice president of category management. He also served as senior vice president of category management from 2002 through 2003 and as vice president of purchasing from 1987 through 1989. Bergin joined Rite Aid in 1999 and was named to his current role in 2009.

Everett added, “Tony has built a strong culture of speed, innovation and collaboration across his team that has driven positive results. Bill has also played a key role in the success of our Company, both through his strong leadership and successful merchandising innovations that make many of our key health and beauty categories much easier to shop. We appreciate Tony and Bill’s many outstanding contributions to Rite Aid over their nearly 30 years of combined service, and wish them well with their future plans.”