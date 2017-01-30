SinfulColors showcases Kandee Johnson collection

NEW YORK — SinfulColors recently celebrated its collaboration with Kandee Johnson at Beauty Bar in Manhattan.

The nail care brand teamed up with the celebrity makeup artist and vlogger to create two limited-edition nail color collections: Pretty Vintage and Vintage ­Anime.

Pretty Vintage is described by the company as “a sassy and stylish collection of vintage-inspired colors, featuring 12 limited-edition shades in both matte and sugar textures. From the vibrant confidence of pinup models to the cheeky humor of audacious housewives, this collection captures the essence of that retro vibe: fun, flirty and seriously sexy.”

The shades in Matte Textures include Candy Hearts, Whipped Frosting, Pin Up Pink, Kanfetti, Mint Chip, Strawberry Milk, Peaches ’N Cream, Licorice and Cherry On Top. Sugar Textures shades ­include Pink Velvet, Mint Sugar and Pink Sugar.

SinfulColors said Vintage Anime is a “decadent urban-glam collection,” featuring 12 limited-edition shades. Inspired by street style with an Eastern edge, these color and effects combinations of capture the style of an “edgy, urban rock princess,” the company said. They include Spoon Full of Sugar, Dripping in Pearls, Kiss Goodnight, Urban Magic, Kandee Pink, Rock Kandee, Pinksicle, Blueberry Hot Rod, Heart of Gold, Flip Tease, Mermaid Tail and Digital Dreams.

Pretty Vintage products sell for a suggested retail price of $1.99 per bottle, and Vintage Anime products retail for $2.99 per bottle.

All products in the SinfulColors Kandee Johnson collection are “5 Free — no toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, DPB or camphor,” SinfulColors said. They are available now through April at mass retailers nationwide, including Walgreens and Walmart.