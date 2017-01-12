National Sales Solutions taps Siporin as president

ST. LOUIS — National Sales Solutions (NSS) has promoted Rich Siporin to the position of president. In addition to his current sales role, he will now have expanded responsibility for NSS’ future growth and strategic planning.

“We are pleased with the reputation NSS has built and the many pioneering and product launch successes we have enjoyed over the past 15 years,” said chief executive officer and managing partner Ron Otto. “The consumer products industry continues to evolve and it is critical we remain focused on the needs of the consumer as well as our clients. Rich has the dedication, vision and leadership skills necessary to ensure NSS continues to meet the ever-evolving challenges facing our industry.”

Siporin joined NSS — which provides outsourced sales, marketing and supply chain management for consumer packaged goods companies — in 2013. Prior to that Siporin was vice president of sales and marketing at eGames, a developer and marketer of video games and software. Before that he held a number of executive positions at Sunbeam, Revlon and Playtex.

“I continue to learn a great deal from our clients and the retail community,” Siporin said. “The partnerships we have established and the innovative products we have launched to date, have been rewarding. I look forward to NSS’ key role in bringing additional product innovation to the marketplace through both our current client base as well as through new business relationships. Everyone associated with National Sales Solutions is dedicated to furthering our viability as a top sales and marketing solution for consumer products companies eager to break into or expand their product lines within the marketplace. Our top priority will always be earning and maintaining the trust and confidence of our clients.”