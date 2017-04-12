Smart & Final taps Jones to head Cash & Carry unit

COMMERCE, Calif. — Smart & Final Stores Inc. has named Derek Jones as president of the company’s Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice division.

Cash & Carry serves 60 wholesale stores in six Western states that cater to the food service industry from its headquarters in Portland, Ore.

“This is an exciting period of growth for Cash & Carry, and we look forward to Derek’s support in delivering great results as we enter a brand new market for the second year in a row,” said Dave Hirz, Smart & Final’s president and chief executive officer. “He has the experience and track record to drive our ongoing expansion efforts in key markets, and we’re confident he’s the right person for this large, important part of our business.”

Jones comes to Smart & Final from grocery distributor and retailer SpartanNash Co., where he served as president and executive vice president for wholesale and distribution operations. He has 26 years of retail industry experience spanning several positions in operations, distribution and supply chain at Unisource Worldwide Inc., Office Depot Inc., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and Walmart. Jones is a graduate of the University of Arkansas.