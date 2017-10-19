Snickers to debut three limited-edition flavors

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. — Mars Inc.’s Snickers brand announced it will debut three limited-edition flavors — Espresso, Fiery and Salty & Sweet — in June 2018. The new flavors will feature peanuts and caramel covered in milk chocolate with a flavor-infused nougat — espresso, hot pepper or salted caramel flavor.

The company said each bar will feature a hunger symptom on the outside of the packaging — Espresso equals Irritable, Fiery equals Wimpy, and Salty & Sweet equals Indecisive.

“Snickers knows that when you’re hungry, you lose your flavor and turn into your less desirable self,” said Michael Italia, senior brand manager for Snickers brand. “Our new flavors paired with hunger symptoms provide an extended dimension to show how Snickers ultimately satisfies when hunger strikes.”