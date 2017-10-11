Southeastern Grocers expands banners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers continues to expand its Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket banners, with eight new stores set to open early next month throughout Florida. The grocer will open five new Fresco y Más stores in South Florida, and three new Harveys Supermarkets in West Florida.

Southeastern Grocers said that the strategic conversion of Winn-Dixie stores to Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket locations reflects the company’s multi-format approach to serving its market, with each banner personalized each banner to provide the shopping experience, products and services that meet the needs of the communities they operate in.

“The unprecedented success we have witnessed over the past year at our Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket banners is a clear indicator that we are providing localized shopping experiences that resonate with our customers,” Southeastern Grocers president and CEO Anthony Hucker said in a statement. “Rather than relying on one store model, we are entrenching ourselves in the communities we serve to better understand each unique landscape, and our customers’ shopping habits.

“More than ever, we are committed to providing our customers with quality, service and value, and the overwhelming positive response from shoppers indicates we are earning their trust as we continue to unveil new Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket stores.”

Fresco y Más, the company’s newest banner, caters to an ever-growing Hispanic population. The format, which made its debut last year, offers such amenities as a full service Latin Butcher, authentic prepared foods, and Latin-style cafe. The openings of five new locations on November 2 will expand the banner to 23 stores throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

The first Harveys Supermarket opened in Nashville, Ga., in 1924. With the opening of the three new stores in West Florida on November 8, the banner will grow to a total of 80 Harveys Supermarkets locations in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.